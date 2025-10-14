Kazakhstan to shoot film about taekwondo founder Mustafa Ozturk

In an interview with Jibek Joly TV channel, Shamiyev also revealed plans to erect a statue of Mustafa Ozturk, similar to that of the martial artist Bruce Lee in Hong Kong.

We’re indeed looking into the idea of putting up a statue, said Shamiyev, adding: “He undeniably deserves one. This was meant to be a pleasant surprise.”

The president of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation said that shooting is set to begin for a feature film about founder of taekwondo in Kazakhstan Mustafa Ozturk in two weeks. “The film will be not only about him, but also about taekwondo as a sport, friendship between Korean and Kazakh peoples.”

The aim of the film, set to be shot at the expense of the Federation, is to promote taekwondo and revive the spirit of the true hero, added Shamiyev.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan secures hosting rights for the ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships 2029.