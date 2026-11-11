Kazakh symphony orchestra takes the stage at UNESCO gala in Paris

The concert was held as part of the VI musical cycle of the International Youth Festival "The Planet of Art 2026."

The Symphony Orchestra of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory performed under conductor Barbara Poplawska alongside young festival laureates from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, China, the Netherlands, Romania, the United States, Uzbekistan, France, Switzerland, and Sweden.

Photo: gov.kz

Nayef Al-Fayez, UNESCO's Assistant Director-General for Culture, delivered a welcome address to participants and guests.

The concert program included works from the world classical repertoire, Kazakh music, and contemporary pop. A pop-jazz ensemble and students of the A. Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School, a UNESCO Club, also performed for the audience.

More than a thousand guests attended the gala, including representatives of the UNESCO Secretariat, the diplomatic corps, and the French public.

The festival was organized by the Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs and the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations. The event was held as part of Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the organization.

Earlier, it was reported that fans of Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen from around the world gathered in Mérida, Mexico, for a traditional pre-concert celebration ahead of his first performance in Latin America as part of the DIMENSIONS world tour.