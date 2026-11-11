Dimash Qudaibergen's parents receive warm welcome from fans in Mexico

Organized by the Dears Península de Yucatán fan club, the celebration took place on November 10 at the El Conquistador Hotel. Among the special guests were the singer's parents, Kanat and Svetlana Aitbayev, and Yerlan Kubashev, Counsellor at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

The celebration brought together music, friendship and cultural traditions, offering guests a glimpse of the Yucatán Peninsula's rich heritage. Highlights included a performance by Maya warriors, the traditional jarana dance presented by the Carlos Acereto ballet company, and live renditions of popular Mexican songs, including the classic “Bésame Mucho.”

A special part of the evening celebrated Kazakhstan and Dimash's music. Guests watched a video about the singer's homeland, followed by enthusiastic chants of “Kazakhstan! Kazakhstan!” that filled the venue.

The event was hosted by popular Mexican blogger Leo Cantro, who has spent years introducing Dimash to Spanish-speaking audiences through reaction videos, updates on his music and tours, and Spanish translations of his interviews.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

One of the most touching moments came when Cantro met Dimash's parents, Kanat and Svetlana Aitbayev. Overcome with emotion, the blogger was moved to tears during their meeting.

Another highlight was a musical performance by the singer's parents, who performed the Kazakh song “Merekem Sen,” accompanied by Kanat Aitbayev on guitar.

The Kazakh song, accompanied by guitar, became a touching symbol of the cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Mexico.

Fans also sang in Kazakh, enjoyed festive activities and prize draws, and posed for a group photo. The celebration continued with music and dancing, reflecting how Dimash's music brings together people from different countries and cultural backgrounds.

The festivities will continue on November 11 with Dimash Qudaibergen's concert at the Foro GNP Seguros arena in Mérida, which will kick off the Latin American leg of his DIMENSIONS world tour.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen had received a warm welcome in Mexico.