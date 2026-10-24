Kazakh students overseas launch flash mob in honor of Republic Day

Bolashak Scholarship stipendiates and other students pursuing education at foreign universities congratulated their compatriots on the national holiday.

Participants noted that gaining state sovereignty opened new opportunities for Kazakh citizens in education, professional growth, and personal achievement.

Aiman Issakova, a graduate of Bakulev Center and a cardiovascular anesthesiology specialist, pursuing a master’s in public health at the University of California, Berkeley, emphasized that independence is not only a historical achievement but also a responsibility for the country’s future.

“What once seemed like a distant dream has now become part of our everyday lives. Independence is not only an achievement of our past, but also the choices we make today and the responsibility we carry for tomorrow,” she said.

Other flash mob participants also conveyed their Republic Day greetings to the people of Kazakhstan.

Among them was Alua Yerlan, a master’s candidate in public health at Harvard.

Another congratulatory message came from Kazakhstani students of the Harvard Kennedy School. They wished the country greater independence, unity, and prosperity.

“May our country’s independence be strong, unity unbreakable, and future bright. May our blue flag always fly high, with pride,” the message reads.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presented state awards to distinguished citizens to mark Republic Day.