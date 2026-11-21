Acording to preliminary reports, the young men were searching for a local resident and first visited his grandmother's home. The woman told investigators that the suspects were wearing balaclavas and black clothing marked “NAKA,” the acronym of Slovakia's National Crime Agency. Posing as police officers, they allegedly searched her home.

They found the man and allegedly beat him. When the woman attempted to file a complaint against the individuals she thought were police officers, authorities discovered that they were not members of the police force.

Police subsequently detained four suspects aged between 18 and 21. A fifth individual reportedly sneaked away.

According to the lawyer representing one of the students, his client has been charged with kidnapping for the purpose of extortion committed in complicity with others. The defense disputes the prosecution's version of events.

A court was scheduled to consider a request to place the accused in pre-trial detention on November 20. No decision has been publicly announced so far.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry has confirmed the detention of the four citizens. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhanbolat Usenov said that the detainees are receiving consular and legal assistance and that contact has been established with their relatives.

The ministry stated that the situation is being closely monitored.

As written before, A Kazakh crew member stranded aboard MT Unity, an arrested tanker held off the Indian coast, is set to disembark, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed.

According to the ministry, Kazakh diplomats continue to provide consular assistance to the citizen.

Earlier, it was reported that the first crew members from the vessel MT UNITY, detained in India, are heading home. A Kazakh citizen remains among the sailors still aboard.

The tanker had a crew of 23 people: 20 Russians, two Egyptians, and one Kazakh citizen.

The Cameroon-flagged tanker MT Unity has been under arrest near Paradip Port since May 11, 2026, following a commercial dispute involving financial claims by a local fuel supplier against the shipowner.

The crew was stranded aboard for months. According to Indian media reports, the sailors faced severe shortages of food and drinking water. The crew also faced delays in wage payments.

On 17 September 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the detention and sent a diplomatic note to India’s Foreign Ministry requesting assistance in resolving the situation.