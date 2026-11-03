Kazakh sailor to leave detained tanker MT Unity and depart India, MFA says

"It is expected that in the near future, the Kazakh sailor from the crew of the vessel MT UNITY, detained in the Indian port of Paradip, will leave the vessel and be accommodated in a hotel. After that, he will depart India," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Kazakh diplomats continue to provide consular assistance to the citizen.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan is closely monitoring the situation," the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that the first crew members from the vessel MT UNITY, detained in India, are heading home. A Kazakh citizen remains among the sailors still aboard.

The tanker had a crew of 23 people: 20 Russians, two Egyptians, and one Kazakh citizen.

The Cameroon-flagged tanker MT Unity has been under arrest near Paradip Port since May 11, 2026, following a commercial dispute involving financial claims by a local fuel supplier against the shipowner.

The crew was stranded aboard for months. According to Indian media reports, the sailors faced severe shortages of food and drinking water. The crew also faced delays in wage payments.

On 17 September 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the detention and sent a diplomatic note to India’s Foreign Ministry requesting assistance in resolving the situation.