Kazakh national detained on vessel in India

The detention was linked to the shipowner’s financial debt to a local fuel supplier.

In response, Kazakh diplomats are taking the necessary steps to ensure the repatriation of the Kazakh citizen. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a diplomatic note to India’s Foreign Ministry requesting assistance in resolving the situation.

Officials noted that the man and his family had not contacted Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions for assistance.

The case remains under the control of the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said that a search is ongoing for three Kazakh female tourists missing in Nepal after flooding.