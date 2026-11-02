Kazakh steelmaker to produce rebars for NPP construction

China’s CERI Engineering Corporation is the key technology provider for the project, designed to produce over 540,000 tonnes of products per year.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that the new workshop will produce high-strength construction rebar of A600 and A1000 grades and expand the plant's product range to steel angles, channels, and other high-demand products.

The complex features a high-performance reheat furnace with a capacity of up to 100 tonnes of metal per hour.

Photo: Akorda

The project will significantly boost Qarmet's output of long steel products, reduce reliance on imported steel in the domestic market, and enhance the enterprise's capacity to supply major structural projects, including nuclear power plant construction.

Crews are installing in-line equipment and building supporting infrastructure at the site. The commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2026.

Photo: Akorda

Qarmet's overall investment program totals $3.5 billion. The steelworks is currently executing four new projects: coke oven batteries No. 8 and No. 9, the long product rolling complex, a galvanizing and polymer-coating line, and a continuous casting and rolling facility.

Qarmet aims to reach an output of 5 million tonnes of steel, mine 9 million tonnes of coal, and produce 5 million tonnes of iron ore concentrate annually by 2028, while lowering production costs, improving environmental compliance, and boosting the competitiveness of Kazakhstan-made metallurgical products.

Photo: Akorda

As written earlier, Kazakhstan will establish its first coal-chemical complex for advanced processing of coking byproducts at the Qarmet metallurgical plant.