Kazakhstan to build first coal-chemical complex in major modernization
Kazakhstan will establish its first coal-chemical complex for advanced processing of coking byproducts at the Qarmet metallurgical plant. The project entails building two new coke oven batteries with a total annual capacity of 1.5 million tons of dry coke. Visiting the facility, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the construction work, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The President of Kazakhstan was briefed on the progress of construction of coke oven batteries No. 8 and No. 9. The project is one of Qarmet's largest investment initiatives.
The project provides for new coking facilities, representing the plant's largest capacity expansion in decades. ACRE Coking & Refractory Engineering Consulting Corporation is the primary technology partner.
The two batteries will have a combined design capacity of 1.5 million tons of dry coke per year. Each battery will comprise 54 coke ovens with 7.6-meter-high chambers.
As executives reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, launching the new units will improve the reliability of the plant's blast-furnace operations with its own coke supplies, maintain consistent quality standards, and ensure higher environmental safety compliance.
Scheduled for launch in 2027, the new batteries will replace outdated facilities originally built in the 1960s and 1970s.
The project will effectively create Kazakhstan's first specialized coal-chemical complex for the advanced downstream processing of coking byproducts.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the converter plant of Qarmet, a key facility in the company’s steelmaking operations.