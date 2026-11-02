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    Kazakhstan to build first coal-chemical complex in major modernization

    16:39, 2 November 2026

    Kazakhstan will establish its first coal-chemical complex for advanced processing of coking byproducts at the Qarmet metallurgical plant. The project entails building two new coke oven batteries with a total annual capacity of 1.5 million tons of dry coke. Visiting the facility, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the construction work, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Kazakhstan to build first coal-chemical complex in major modernization
    Photo: Akorda

    The President of Kazakhstan was briefed on the progress of construction of coke oven batteries No. 8 and No. 9. The project is one of Qarmet's largest investment initiatives.

    Kazakhstan to build first coal-chemical complex in major modernization
    Photo: Akorda

    The project provides for new coking facilities, representing the plant's largest capacity expansion in decades. ACRE Coking & Refractory Engineering Consulting Corporation is the primary technology partner.

    Kazakhstan to build first coal-chemical complex in major modernization
    Photo: Akorda

    The two batteries will have a combined design capacity of 1.5 million tons of dry coke per year. Each battery will comprise 54 coke ovens with 7.6-meter-high chambers.

    Kazakhstan to build first coal-chemical complex in major modernization
    Photo: Akorda

    As executives reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, launching the new units will improve the reliability of the plant's blast-furnace operations with its own coke supplies, maintain consistent quality standards, and ensure higher environmental safety compliance.

    Kazakhstan to build first coal-chemical complex in major modernization
    Photo: Akorda

    Scheduled for launch in 2027, the new batteries will replace outdated facilities originally built in the 1960s and 1970s.

    Kazakhstan to build first coal-chemical complex in major modernization
    Photo: Akorda

    The project will effectively create Kazakhstan's first specialized coal-chemical complex for the advanced downstream processing of coking byproducts.

    Kazakhstan to build first coal-chemical complex in major modernization
    Photo: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the converter plant of Qarmet, a key facility in the company’s steelmaking operations.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Industry Metallurgy Karaganda region Akorda Presidential Residence Regions
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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