Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone
21:38, 28 May 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The presidents discussed the topical issues of cooperation in trade-economic and energy sectors.
The sides highlighted dynamic development of interstate relations between Kazakhstan and Russia in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and alliance.
Earlier, the Kazakh President held a meeting with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.
The Kazakh President also met Robert Friedland, the Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.