Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone

The presidents discussed the topical issues of cooperation in trade-economic and energy sectors.

The sides highlighted dynamic development of interstate relations between Kazakhstan and Russia in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and alliance.

Earlier, the Kazakh President held a meeting with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

The Kazakh President also met Robert Friedland, the Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.