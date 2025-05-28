Kazakhstan implements major copper exploration project with Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in geological exploration, metal extraction and processing.

The President was informed about the launch of large-scale geological exploration works in Chu-Sarysu copper basin in Kazakhstan.

Ivanhoe Mines previously announced allocation of $18.7 million to explore the subsurface at the site, with the investment increasing to $115 million over the next four years.

Advanced aerogeophysical technologies and digital data analysis are set to be applied during the implementation of the project, Robert Friedland said.

According to him, the implementation of the project, the largest one in the history of copper exploration in Kazakhstan, opens new prospects for global copper production.

