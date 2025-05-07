Kazakh rescuers ascend Tri Brata mountain in East Kazakhstan
15:18, 7 May 2025
On the eve of the Defender of the Fatherland Day, the Kazakh rescuers ascended the Tri Brata (Three Brothers) mountain near the city of Ridder in East Kazakhstan whose summit is 2,630 meters above mean sea level, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The goal was to master mountaineering skills and teach the younger generation of resecures to survive in high altitude, to improve moral and psychological training and try mountaineering equipment.
All of them conquered the summit and raised the flag of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.
As earlier reported, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.