EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh rescuers ascend Tri Brata mountain in East Kazakhstan

    15:18, 7 May 2025

    On the eve of the Defender of the Fatherland Day, the Kazakh rescuers ascended the Tri Brata (Three Brothers) mountain near the city of Ridder in East Kazakhstan whose summit is 2,630 meters above mean sea level, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh rescuers ascend Tri Brata mountain in East Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Emergencies Ministry
    Kazakh rescuers ascend Tri Brata mountain in East Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

    The goal was to master mountaineering skills and teach the younger generation of resecures to survive in high altitude, to improve moral and psychological training and try mountaineering equipment.

    All of them conquered the summit and raised the flag of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

    Kazakh rescuers ascend Tri Brata mountain in East Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

    As earlier reported, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.

    Kazakhstan Regions East Kazakhstan region Security Sport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All