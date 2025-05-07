Kazakh rescuers ascend Tri Brata mountain in East Kazakhstan

Photo credit: Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

The goal was to master mountaineering skills and teach the younger generation of resecures to survive in high altitude, to improve moral and psychological training and try mountaineering equipment.

All of them conquered the summit and raised the flag of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

Photo credit: Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

As earlier reported, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.