Kazakh Qurultay approves crime-fighting cooperation agreement with Qatar

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Sanzhar Adilov presented the bill at the Qurultay session. The agreement was signed by the two countries’ interior ministers in Doha on October 29, 2024.

“The agreement aims to establish a legal framework for cooperation between the competent authorities of our countries. This includes joint efforts to combat organized crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime, illegal migration, and human trafficking,” Adilov said.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform News Agency

According to Adilov, the agreement will allow the two countries to exchange information more efficiently and share best practices, while also providing safeguards to protect their respective interests.



Either side may refuse a request for assistance if it considers that fulfilling it could pose a threat to national security or public order, or conflict with domestic law.

Adilov added that Kazakhstan has similar agreements with 23 countries, including France, Italy, China, Türkiye, and the UAE.

Earlier, deputies of the Qurultay approved the regulations, which define the procedure and timing of sessions of the new legislative body.