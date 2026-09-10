Kazakh Qurultay approves rules of procedure

Deputy Snezhanna Imasheva presented the document.

She announced sessions will generally be held on Wednesdays and Thursdays, hearings on Fridays, and government hours on Mondays.

A session is valid with at least two-thirds of deputies present — no fewer than 97 members.

Meetings will be held from 10:00 am to 06:00 pm, with a break from 01:00 pm to 02:30 pm. The Chairman of Qurultay will convene sessions. The Qururltay or its Bureau may decide to hold the session at other time.

The Qurultay sessions are open. However, at the proposal of the Qurultay Chairman, its Bureau, or a deputy, the Qurultay may hold a closed session if the majority of those present vote in favor.

Its open sessions will be broadcast online, all sessions will be transcribed and recorded on video, and transcripts of open sessions will be published on the Qurultay website.

The President of Kazakhstan, Vice President, Prime Minister, members of the Government, the Chairman of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council), the head of the National Bank, the Prosecutor General, the Chairman of the National Security Committee, and the Head of the Presidential Administration may attend and speak at any session, including closed ones.

As written before, the second session of the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan started its work in Astana.