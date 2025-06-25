Kazakh project wins second award at Cannes Lions Festival

The project, which uses a bright neon sign with the name Saltanat in Almaty, started in April. The sign lights up every time a new case of domestic violence is reported, simultaneously displaying the message on more than 100 digital screens around Kazakhstan.

“We have worked for many years to show important social problems using technology. Svet Saltanat is our way to support people who are in a difficult situation,” the creators of the project wrote in an Instagram post.

“Svet Saltanat” (Saltanat Light) is named in memory of Saltanat Nukenova, who was killed by her husband, former government minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev. In May 2024, he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for her murder.

Earlier, it was reported that Svet Saltanat also won a Silver Lion at the Cannes Lions Festival in the Real-Time Contextual Content category.