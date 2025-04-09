When the light flickers: Almaty launches digital project to expose domestic abuse cases

The Svet Saltanat scarlet neon sign, which was put up in Almaty in the 1960s, has become the centerpiece of the project.

"Svet Saltanat is the first digital project that visualizes data on domestic violence in real time. Every time a new case of violence is recorded in Kazakhstan, the neon sign "Saltanat" in Almaty begins to flicker. It is installed on the roof of the building at the intersection of Al-Farabi Avenue and Navoi Street. At the same time, the signal appears on more than 100 digital screens across the country so that the problem cannot be ignored,” note the developers of Citix.

The AI engine examines a variety of information sources, including news articles, social media posts, crisis center appeals, and anonymous stories gathered via the @Saltanat_Light_Bot Telegram bot. The bot informs users about available legal and psychological support as well as what to do in the event of assault.

The initiative's primary objectives are to gather data on domestic abuse instances nationwide and give victims access to information and support. By the end of April, a summary of the data collected as part of the initiative will be published.

The initiative is named in honor of Saltanat Nukenova, who was murdered by her husband, the former minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev. Last year in May, Bishimbayev’s trial concluded with his conviction for the torture and murder of his wife, resulting in a 24-year prison sentence.