Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex expands its media reach into Southeast Asia

During the meeting, professional cooperation prospects were in the spotlight. As part of the cooperation agreement signed earlier today, the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Vietnam News Agency are to share news articles, create joint content as well as implement country media projects. The sides also expressed interest in exchanging experiences and hosting joint training programs.

TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is one of the biggest media companies in Kazakhstan uniting Jibek Joly and Silk Way TV channels, Silk Way Cinema, Kazinform International News Agency and the Documentary Films Center.

Launched on August 23, 1945, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is a government news agency which serves as the official information provider of the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The Agency delivers news in politics, economy, society, culture, science and technology in Vietnam and the world.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Vietnam had established a strategic partnership.