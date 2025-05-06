Kazakhstan, Vietnam sign number of documents
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee Tô Lâm adopted a Joint Statement after the talks on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The official delegation members exchanged the following documents:
1. Memorandum of cooperation in technology, innovation and digital transformation between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology;
2. Memorandum of cultural cooperation for 2025/27 between Kazakhstan’s Culture and Information Ministry and Vietnam’s Culture, Sport and Tourism Ministry;
3. Memorandum of sports cooperation for 2025/27 between Kazakhstan’s Tourism and Sport Ministry and Vietnam’s Culture, Sport and Tourism Ministry;
4. Program of cooperation in the field of justice for 2025/27 between Kazakhstan-s Justice Ministry and Vietnam’s Justice Ministry;
5. Memorandum on establishment of twinning relations between Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region and Vietnam’s Hưng Yên province;
6. Completed agreement on sale of shares of Qazaq Air to Vietnam's Sovico Group;
7. Cooperation agreement in the field of geological exploration between Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas and Vietnam’s Petrovietnam Exploration Production;
8. Cooperation agreement between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Vietnam News Agency.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee Tô Lâm the Order of Dostyq (Order of Friendship), 1st class.