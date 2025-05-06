EN
    Kazakhstan, Vietnam sign number of documents

    14:46, 6 May 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee Tô Lâm adopted a Joint Statement after the talks on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tô Lâm sign number of documents
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The official delegation members exchanged the following documents:

    1. Memorandum of cooperation in technology, innovation and digital transformation between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology;

    2. Memorandum of cultural cooperation for 2025/27 between Kazakhstan’s Culture and Information Ministry and Vietnam’s Culture, Sport and Tourism Ministry;

    3. Memorandum of sports cooperation for 2025/27 between Kazakhstan’s Tourism and Sport Ministry and Vietnam’s Culture, Sport and Tourism Ministry;

    4. Program of cooperation in the field of justice for 2025/27 between Kazakhstan-s Justice Ministry and Vietnam’s Justice Ministry;

    5. Memorandum on establishment of twinning relations between Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region and Vietnam’s Hưng Yên province;

    6. Completed agreement on sale of shares of Qazaq Air to Vietnam's Sovico Group;

    7. Cooperation agreement in the field of geological exploration between Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas and Vietnam’s Petrovietnam Exploration Production;

    8. Cooperation agreement between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Vietnam News Agency.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee Tô Lâm the Order of Dostyq (Order of Friendship), 1st class.

    President of Kazakhstan Vietnam Akorda Presidential Residence Ministries Politics
