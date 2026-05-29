Head of State pushes digital transport and smart farming in EAEU

Speaking at the meeting, Tokayev said Eurasian transport corridors are becoming increasingly important links between Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

“The Eurasian transport framework represents a high-tech system of international routes connecting the key markets of Asia, Europe and the Middle East,” he said.

According to the President, the network of transport corridors stretches for more than 50,000 kilometers, including over 10,000 kilometers passing through Kazakhstan.

“To preserve our key role in the global trade and economic system, we need further development and digitalization of cross border infrastructure,” Tokayev stated.

The Kazakh leader said Kazakhstan has been implementing the Smart Cargo digital platform based on a “single window” principle since the end of last year. The system is aimed at digitizing transport corridors and simplifying logistics procedures.

Tokayev also stressed the importance of integrating information systems within the EAEU and accelerating the creation of a unified digital ecosystem for transport services.

He devoted significant attention to agriculture and industrial digitalization, calling them key factors of competitiveness.

“Digitalization of the economy is not a tribute to technological fashion, but a key factor of competitiveness,” he said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan has already launched large-scale digital transformation programs in industry and agriculture, including robotic systems, cloud solutions and digital twins at major industrial enterprises.

The President noted that more than 60 smart farms equipped with automated feeding, milking and climate control systems are already operating across Kazakhstan.

He also said Kazakhstan collected a record grain harvest of 27 million tons for the second consecutive year thanks in part to digital planning and forecasting technologies.

Tokayev added that the country is expanding the use of agrodrones, satellite navigation and digital land allocation systems, while state support for farmers will be fully transferred into electronic format to reduce corruption risks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that EAEU trade had surpassed $100 billion.