Final amendments to Constitution to be submitted to President this week

According to Sarym, the final text will be submitted to the President this week.

Today, a meeting of the Constitutional Commission will take place, he said, adding that all proposals will be reviewed: how they are designed to fit into the Constitution. “At the same time, we will consider what else could be submitted,” said Sarym.

He added that the Commission on Constitutional Reform will convene on Thursday.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had inked a decree establishing the Constitutional Commission.

The decision to establish the Constitutional Commission was announced by the President at the Ulttyq Qurultay meeting. According to the President, around 40 articles of the Constitution were initially intended to be amended in the parliamentary reform, however, it became clear later that more amendments are needed.

The Head of State noted that the Commission will comprehensively study and systemize all proposals to come up with draft specific amendments. After that, the dates for holding a nationwide referendum will be set.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Commission on Constitutional Reform is set to hold its regular meeting today in Astana.