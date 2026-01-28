Constitutional Reform Commission to hold 4th meeting today

The meeting will be broadcast live on the official social media account of the Constitutional Court - consot_kz constcouncil.kz

The meeting will begin at 04:00 pm.

Recall that on 21 January, the Head of State signed a decree establishing the Commission on Constitutional Reform.

The Commission consists of more than 100 people, including members of the Ulttyq Qurultay, prominent lawyers, heads of mass media, chairpersons of maslikhats, and representatives of public councils. The Commission is led by the Chair of the Constitutional Court.