Kazakh President to meet EU leaders in Samarkand
16:54, 3 April 2025
Today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is set to hold meetings with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Akorda reports.
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference ‘Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges’.
As earlier reported, the first-ever EU - Central Asia summit is to take place on April 3-4, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.