EU leaders to join 1st EU-Central Asia summit in Uzbekistan

The summit set to be hosted by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will be joined by the President of the European Council, António Costa, along with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Attending the EU-Central Asia summit will also be the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The event will focus on deepening cooperation between Central Asia and the European Union, discuss joint implementation of transport-logistics projects, partnership on critical raw materials, opportunities for introducing eco-friendly and efficient energy sources.

We are living in a world of disorder and fragmentation where the only viable solution for the EU is to build stronger partnerships to advance peace and prosperity. It is a multipolar world that requires greater and tailored engagement. The very first EU-Central Asia summit will solidify our commitment to work together for peace, security, and sustainable development, in full respect of international law, said António Costa, President of the European Council, ahead of the Summit.

As earlier reported, Uzbekistan's Samarkand is to host the 1st Central Asia-EU summit in April.