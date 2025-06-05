According to Akorda, the Head of State visited the NSC on Thursday, where he was informed about the activities of the Committee’s operations and technical departments.

Tokayev was presented with the Committee’s capacity to ensure cybersecurity as well as projects to develop government and official communications, AI technologies.

During the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of repelling treats to information security and maintaining the country’s critical infatuation stable.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of specific tasks to improve the work in the direction discussed.

