President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
09:21, 5 June 2025
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on June 8-9, 2025, at the invitation of Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace said in a statement on Thursday that the high-level talks are expected to focus on prospects of trade-economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.
As reported previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on his election as the President of the Republic of Korea.