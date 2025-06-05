EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

    09:21, 5 June 2025

    Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on June 8-9, 2025, at the invitation of Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace said in a statement on Thursday that the high-level talks are expected to focus on prospects of trade-economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

    As reported previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on his election as the President of the Republic of Korea. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Europe Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All