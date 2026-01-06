Kazakh President signs order declaring 2026 as Year of Digitalization and AI

The order states that the Kazakh Government should take necessary measures for the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, while Presidential Administration will be responsible for the order’s implementation.

The order takes effect on the day of its signing.

As Qazinform reported, the Kazakh President announced he would declare the year 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in his New Year’s Eve speech.

Earlier today, the Kazakh Government convened for its first meeting in 2026, focusing on digitalization and AI.