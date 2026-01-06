Kazakh Government to convene for its first meeting in 2026, to focus on digitalization and AI

As stated previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in his New Year’s address.

In 2025, Kazakhstan established the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Ministry, marking a shift from fragmented digital projects to a systemic approach to integrating AI across the economy, education, and public administration. Another highlight is the adoption of the Law on Artificial Intelligence, which sets requirements for algorithm transparency, citizen rights protection, and risk management, while regulating AI use in sensitive areas such as governance, social policy, education, and healthcare.

Work also continued on the Digital Code, which was approved by the Senate in 2025. In the same year, the Presidential Council on AI Development was created as a key expert platform for shaping long‑term state policy in the field.

A significant practical step was the launch of the national computing infrastructure. In July, the Alem.cloud National Supercomputing Center put into service a supercomputer cluster based on NVIDIA chips with a performance of about 2 exaflops (FP8). It is the largest in Central Asia and ranked 86th in the global TOP‑500 list.

Kazakhstan currently ranks 24th worldwide in e‑government among 193 countries and is in the top 10 for online service delivery. More than 90% of public services are now available online, with digital channels becoming the primary means of interaction between citizens and the state. In 2025 alone, citizens accessed 51.5 million services online, nearly half through the eGov Mobile app.