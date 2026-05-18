Kazakh President receives interior, public security ministers of Central Asia and China

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Wang Xiaohong, Minister of Public Security of China; Ulan Niyazbekov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan; Ramazon Rahimzoda, Minister of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan; Muhammet Hydyrov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan; and Aziz Tashpulatov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan. The officials arrived in Astana to participate in the second Central Asia–China format meeting of law enforcement agencies.

At the meeting, the parties discussed measures to ensure regional security, combat transnational crime, drug trafficking, cybercrime, extremism, and other contemporary challenges.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State highlighted that strengthening cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Central Asian countries and China is of great importance for ensuring stability and security in the region.

"Transnational organized crime is becoming increasingly agile and integrated. Cybercrime has turned into a highly profitable global industry, causing billions of dollars in damage. With ever-increasing frequency, criminal groups are using the digital environment to coordinate their activities, launder money, and carry out attacks that know no state borders. Located at the crossroads of major transport and trade routes, Central Asia objectively remains in the spotlight of transnational criminal networks. In this regard, countering transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, and human trafficking is becoming particularly acute. I am convinced that only by joining efforts, sharing information, strengthening institutional cooperation, and integrating state-of-the-art technologies will we be able to counter these threats effectively. Kazakhstan consistently advocates for deepening regional and international security cooperation. We are ready for open dialogue, exchanging best practices, and jointly developing solutions to protect our citizens and ensure the sustainable development of our respective states," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, President Tokayev held phone talks with leaders of several states.