President Tokayev holds phone talks with leaders of several states
17:18, 17 May 2026
The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Sunday held telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The foreign leaders congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday and wished him further success in his responsible state activities for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.
During the phone talks, the sides also discussed current issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives birthday messages from world leaders.