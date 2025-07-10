Kazakh President receives Chairman of Governing Board of Swiss National Bank

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated the technical support provided by Swiss specialists to the National Bank of Kazakhstan in such areas as risk management and payment systems.

In his turn, Martin Schlegel intends to establish structured dialogue and expand cooperation between the national banks of Kazakhstan and Switzerland in monetary policy and digital finance.

They also focused on strengthening the currency market and measures to raise trust in national currencies and the development of digital assets.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of reply to Donald Trump regarding tariffs imposed on Kazakhstani products sent to the United States.