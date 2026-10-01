Kazakh President proposes launching AI Challenge

“I would like to commend the recent signing of the Superintelligence Accord by leading American tech companies under the leadership of President Trump. From my perspective, this approach could be regarded by all countries involved as a model to be adopted globally after serious considerations,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

The President emphasized that Kazakhstan is consistently creating the conditions for its transformation into a fully digital state. In this regard, the Head of State outlined the country’s systemic measures and achievements to the participants.

“Last year, Kazakhstan’s exports of IT services exceeded one billion US dollars. Our digital solutions available for more than 100 countries around the world. All these steps and achievements reflect Kazakhstan’s genuine desire to drive the progress for the prosperity of our country and even beyond. Nevertheless, we cannot rest on our achievements in the field of advanced technologies. If we seek to build a strong technological foundation for our country, we must provide tangible support to innovative startups and implement cutting-edge projects,” he said.

In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of developing a list of industrial AI challenges based on the real needs of the economy.

The Head of State also proposed launching an AI Challenge based on this list, involving both Kazakhstani and international teams. The best projects demonstrating proven effectiveness will be implemented in production.

As written earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that AI & Digital Bridge had become a reputable and widely recognized platform in Eurasia.