Kazakh President praises efforts to revitalize Temirtau

During a brief meeting with Qarmet management, Tokayev praised the resumption of tram services, describing them as an important part of Temirtau’s history and identity.

Trams are indeed a link between different generations in Temirtau. It was the right decision to respond to residents’ demands and restore the service. When you took over the plant, I stressed the need to improve the city. Temirtau had been neglected. There is still much work to be done, but the first steps have been taken, Tokayev said.

He also noted that the city’s residents had been provided with gas and that people were noticing the positive changes. According to the President, the workforce’s morale had also improved.

The main thing is that there are positive trends. We will certainly turn the plant into a symbol of progress, success and, I can tell you, prosperity, Tokayev added.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had reviewed the restored tram network in Temirtau.

It is worth noting that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Karaganda region for a working visit, during which he is expected to inspect several industrial and social facilities in the city of Temirtau.