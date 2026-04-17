Kazakh President names key qualities of modern global leaders, shares his views on Middle East developments

President Tokayev said it is imperative that global leaders and heads of state prioritize a responsible approach to international peace and security, with strategic restraint acting as a critical component in today's landscape.

In my opinion, the way out of the current situation in this very complex and even paradoxical world is simple. It is necessary to be more responsible and to show restraint," the President of Kazakhstan

The Kazakhstani leader also gave his assessment of the Middle East developments, highlighting that “focus must be placed on key aspects of negotiations."

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev advised exercising greater awareness regarding what is unfolding in the world.

For instance, everyone is discussing Iran. Undoubtedly, a serious situation has emerged there. It is difficult to offer any specific comments on this matter. Kazakhstan has expressed solidarity with the Gulf states. We have urged all nations to practice strategic restraint and cease hostilities. Everyone has felt the negative consequences of this conflict. Above all, the economy has been severely impacted. Today, everyone is talking about the free movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. But we must take into account the fact that before the conflict, this maritime corridor was open for free trade. Therefore, we must focus on the essence of the problem. And the essence of the problem lies in the proliferation of nuclear technologies and nuclear weapons. And this problem should be the central topic of negotiations when it comes to the conflict around Iran. But now, we have switched to discussing issues of global trade. Despite everything, global trade is growing. Last year alone, growth amounted to 2.5 percent. So, not everything is so bad with trade in the world. But the quality and content of trade is a big problem, stated the Kazakh President.

Earlier, Qazinform reported as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the panel session on Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.