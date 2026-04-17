Security Council is the main element requiring reform within the UN – President

The panel session was moderated by former minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The Head of State particularly emphasized the role of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, under whose leadership Turkiye had strengthened its position as a respected participant in international relations.

“First of all, I would like to note the leading role that Türkiye plays in this part of world under the leadership of outstanding leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I believe that our countries can play a very positive, I would even say, a significant role in addressing the most pressing problems which, unfortunately, periodically arise in our region. Taking this opportunity, I would like to note, that we look forward to the state visit of President Erdoğan to Kazakhstan next month,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh President then shared his vision of the main trends and challenges, facing the global community in 2026, and shaping international agenda for the nearest outlook.

He said that today regional conflicts go far beyond the boundaries of regions, and they have already gained global character.

The President noted that the UN is an irreplaceable, universal organization, and each state is imposed specific responsibility.

“Everyone talks about the need to support the UN. That is a fact. But everyone also says that the Organization must not only be supported, but also reformed. Yes, that is true. Let us be frank: no one believes this will happen very soon, since we have long been declaring reforms, changes and restructuring of the UN, but it has not occurred. We must honestly admit that it is the Security Council, that is the main element requiring reform within the UN,” said the Head of State.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the arrival of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan at the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026) had sparked a lively response from the international press and participants.