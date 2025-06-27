Kazakh President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in Minsk
16:23, 27 June 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in Minsk, Belarus, Akorda reports.
To note, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 11-12, 2025.
As reported earlier, the Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) discussed prospects to further expand economic integration behind closed doors at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus.