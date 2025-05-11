Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Astana

Issues of strengthening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE are set to be discussed during the highest-level talks.

UAE is a key trade-economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. The leaders of the two countries are taking joint measures to raise trade turnover to $1 billion.

Earlier it was reported that Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan would pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 11-12, 2025.