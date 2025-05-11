Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Astana
20:42, 11 May 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Government.
Issues of strengthening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE are set to be discussed during the highest-level talks.
UAE is a key trade-economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. The leaders of the two countries are taking joint measures to raise trade turnover to $1 billion.
Earlier it was reported that Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan would pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 11-12, 2025.