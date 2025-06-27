Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting
15:38, 27 June 2025
The Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) discussed prospects to further expand economic integration behind closed doors at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) meeting was attended by the EAEU leaders, including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia together with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who joined the meeting via video link.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk.