Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) meeting was attended by the EAEU leaders, including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia together with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who joined the meeting via video link.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk.