Kazakh President meets Russian First Deputy PM ahead of Moscow visit

During the meeting, the sides discussed key areas of multifaceted bilateral cooperation in the context of the agenda of the Kazakh President's forthcoming state visit to Moscow.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the importance of the upcoming visit and expressed confidence that the talks in Moscow will be successful.

The Head of State drew attention to the active and well-coordinated work between the governments of the two countries, noting that Russia consistently remains one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade and economic partners.

President Tokayev also recalled the agreement reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin to raise the volume of bilateral trade to $30 billion in the near future.

According to the Kazakh President, the Russian Federation is one of the leaders in terms of the pace and scale of investments in Kazakhstan’s economy. Last year, the total Russian investments reached $4 billion.

The Head of State highlighted the productive activities of major Russian companies operating in Kazakhstan, which demonstrate a high level of mutual trust.

For his part, Denis Manturov expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to further deepening of bilateral interaction.

Emphasizing that a solid foundation for joint projects has already been established between the two countries, he expressed confidence in their successful implementation.

The President awarded Denis Manturov the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 1st Degree, for his significant contribution to socio-economic and cultural development, as well as for strengthening friendship and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

As previously reported, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay his first state visit to Russia on November 12, 2025.

In October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kosherbayev, that preparations for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Russia in November are progressing actively and that the visit is expected to become an event of "truly international significance."