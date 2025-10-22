Lavrov notes international significance of President Tokayev’s state visit to Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev emphasized that he attaches special importance to his first official visit to Russia since assuming the post of minister.

"This visit is of particular significance, as it is my first official visit since my appointment. And I especially value the opportunity to renew the personal rapport I established during my tenure in Moscow as Kazakhstan’s ambassador," Kosherbayev said.

He noted the symbolism of the day that marks 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Yermek Kosherbayev expressed hope for preserving the relations of trust and friendship he has built with representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and heads of government agencies. He said this would contribute to further strengthening the constructive dialogue between the two countries.

President Tokayev's upcoming state visit and bilateral scope

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted that preparations are actively underway for Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's upcoming state visit to Russia in November.

“Preparations for the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Russian Federation are in full swing. This will be an event of truly international significance,” Lavrov stated.

He also noted that the leaders of Russia and Kazakhstan remain in regular contact, with four summit meetings held since the beginning of this year.

According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “there is not a single area of state or human activity today in which the two countries do not engage in concrete, mutually beneficial, and practical cooperation, including through their foreign policy agencies.”

Cooperation spans nuclear energy and space

Speaking about bilateral tech cooperation, Lavrov also pointed out progress in the joint space initiative.

“The Kazakh-Russian Baiterek project, which contributes to developing Kazakhstan’s national space program, has entered its final phase. Our plans include joint launches of the advanced Soyuz-5 launch vehicle,” the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov also stated that Moscow welcomed the decision made in June to select the Russian state corporation Rosatom as the lead of the international consortium for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

“I have assured my colleague that I will conscientiously fulfill all my obligations in this area, fully and on time. The relevant agencies are now working on the technical, financial, and legal aspects,” he said.

Kazinform reported earlier today that Yermek Kosherbayev arrived in Russia for his first official visit.