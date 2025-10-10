Putin hails relationship with Kazakhstan during meeting with Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he will visit Russia on November 12 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, highlighting that Kazakhstan attaches utmost importance to the visit. “It is expected to be another milestone to provide fresh impetus to our strategic partnership and alliance.”

Kazakhstan and Russia are destined, in a good way, for eternal alliance, strategic partnership, and finally, friendship. There are positive results. As my visit to Russia approaches, our countries are witnessing a high volume of mutual trade, said the Kazakh leader.

Last year, the trade reached 28 billion US dollars, added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. “Russia is among the key investors in our economy. Over the years, Russian businesses have injected up to 26 billion US dollars in our economy, with 4 billion US dollars of Russian investment funneled in the Kazakhstani economy last year.”

There are other major projects. It is enough to say that 114 projects worth of nearly 22 billion US dollars have already been implemented, and this work will continue, said the Kazakh President.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia values its relationship with Kazakhstan very much. “I can say with confidence that our countries share a special relationship not only because of our personal warm and friendly ties, but also because Kazakhstan and Russia are, to a certain extent, the driving forces behind integration processes in the post-Soviet space.”

Our countries also have many bilateral issues that constantly require our attention. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your commitment to strengthening Russian-Kazakh relations. I am sure that our current meeting in this bilateral format will contribute to the continued development of our partnership, said the Russian President.

