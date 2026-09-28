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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Germany for official visit

    21:10, 28 September 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany on Monday for an official visit at the invitation of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Germany
    Photo source: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Germany
    Photo source: Akorda

    The two sides will discuss prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Germany
    Photo source: Akorda

    The Kazakh President is also set to travel to Munich as part of the visit.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Germany
    Photo source: Akorda

    Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to meet with senior executives of leading German companies, financial institutions, university rectors, and directors of German research institutes. 

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Germany
    Photo source: Akorda

    The Head of State will attend a business forum in Berlin and a tech business forum in Munich.

    Earlier today, President Tokayev met with tennis player Elena Rybakina and congratulated her on winning the US Open and becoming the world’s No. 1.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Germany Kazakhstan and Germany Foreign policy EU Kazakhstan and Europe Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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