Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Germany for official visit
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany on Monday for an official visit at the invitation of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The two sides will discuss prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany.
The Kazakh President is also set to travel to Munich as part of the visit.
Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to meet with senior executives of leading German companies, financial institutions, university rectors, and directors of German research institutes.
The Head of State will attend a business forum in Berlin and a tech business forum in Munich.
Earlier today, President Tokayev met with tennis player Elena Rybakina and congratulated her on winning the US Open and becoming the world’s No. 1.