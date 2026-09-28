Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Germany for official visit

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Photo source: Akorda

The two sides will discuss prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany.

Photo source: Akorda

The Kazakh President is also set to travel to Munich as part of the visit.

Photo source: Akorda

Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to meet with senior executives of leading German companies, financial institutions, university rectors, and directors of German research institutes.

Photo source: Akorda

The Head of State will attend a business forum in Berlin and a tech business forum in Munich.

Earlier today, President Tokayev met with tennis player Elena Rybakina and congratulated her on winning the US Open and becoming the world’s No. 1.