Kazakhstan modernizes and builds more than 220 water facilities in 2026

In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the state had launched an unprecedented large-scale work to modernize critically important infrastructure.

He noted that despite its vast territory, Kazakhstan continues to face an acute shortage of water resources.

“Ensuring access to quality drinking water for the population, as well as meeting the growing demands of the economy, remains an issue of strategic importance,” Tokayev said.

The President reminded that last year, a desalination plant was commissioned in Kenderli, providing the city of Zhanaozen with a stable water supply. This autumn, the Shardara group water pipeline system is set to be launched, which will deliver drinking water to 30,000 residents.

The state takes systemic measures to develop the entire complex of water infrastructure, said the President.

In particular, the reconstruction of the Koksaray Water Reservoir in Turkistan region was launched; water reservoirs are being built in Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.

“These projects are crucial for agriculture and improving well-being of the population and will be completed next year. In general, more than 220 projects are being implemented this year to modernize and build new water facilities,” said the President.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan had completed the internal procedures required for the entry into force of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Joint Management and Rational Use of Transboundary Water Bodies.