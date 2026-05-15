Kazakh President highlights 'special significance' of new order for Turkic world

The Head of State emphasized that the decision has been enshrined in law and formalized by a decree.

"At today's meeting, I want to reiterate: this year in sacred Turkistan, I decided to establish Qoja Ahmet Yasaui Order. A corresponding law has been adopted. I have signed a special Decree. One could say that this is an award of special significance for the entire Turkic world. Therefore, yesterday, I solemnly presented the first high award to esteemed President Erdoğan. In this way, by honoring Yasaui — a pillar of spirituality for the Turkic world — we will continue to strengthen the unbreakable fraternal bonds between our peoples," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of Kazakhstan also highlighted the Turkistan region's economic development:

"Today, Turkistan is a beautiful city that unites antiquity and the future. The region's economic potential is growing every year. Last year, the region's economy grew by 9.3%, surpassing $10 billion. The region attracted $3.5 billion in investments," the Head of State underscored.

As written earlier, the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) began in Turkistan.