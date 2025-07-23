Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Revolution Day greetings to Egyptian President

In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh leader extended his best wishes for prosperity of Egypt.

President Tokayev also expressed confidence that bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of both nations.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan signed into a law the loan agreement, reached between Kazakhstan and the IBRD under the Digital Acceleration for an Inclusive Economy (DARE) Project for Kazakhstan.