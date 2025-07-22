Kazakhstan ratifies loan agreement with IBRD to deliver internet connectivity to rural areas

As Zhaslan Madiyev, the Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Minister, said, the project aims at bridging the digital divide among urban and rural areas.

The agreement eyes development of telecommunications infrastructure, that is, building local area networks in rural areas as well as creating conditions for private investments in the sector and supporting small- and medium-sized communication operators.

A total amount of investments is estimated at 84 billion tenge, of which up to 50% of capital expenditure will be subsidized through the project, including 42 billion tenge private financing and 42 billion tenge loan from the World Bank.

