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    Kazakh president extends condolences to Colombian counterpart after deadly quake

    15:56, 11 August 2026

    Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella and the people of Colombia following the devastating earthquake that caused numerous casualties, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh president extends condolences to Colombian counterpart after deadly quake
    Collage: Qazinform

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally, Tokayev conveyed his deepest sympathies to the families and close ones of those who lost their lives.

    He also expressed hope that missing citizens would be reunited with their families as soon as possible.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 7.4 earthquake had struck near San José del Palmar in western Colombia on Monday. In its latest update, the Colombian government said the death toll from a magnitude 7.4 earthquake has risen to 132, with more than 570 others injured.

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Earthquake Colombia Natural disasters Incidents
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