Kazakh president extends condolences to Colombian counterpart after deadly quake

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally, Tokayev conveyed his deepest sympathies to the families and close ones of those who lost their lives.

He also expressed hope that missing citizens would be reunited with their families as soon as possible.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 7.4 earthquake had struck near San José del Palmar in western Colombia on Monday. In its latest update, the Colombian government said the death toll from a magnitude 7.4 earthquake has risen to 132, with more than 570 others injured.