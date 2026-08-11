At least 132 dead, over 570 injured after M7.4 quake strikes Colombia
The death toll from a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday has risen to 132, with more than 570 others injured, the Colombian government said in its latest update, Xinhua reported.
According to the preliminary report, 32 cities across the country have been seriously affected, while five departmental capitals - Pereira, Cali, Quibdo, Manizales and Armenia - remain under red alert. Pereira reported 60 deaths, followed by Cali with 15, Quibdo with eight and Manizales with four, the report said.
A total of 86 buildings had collapsed, while operations at seven airports had been suspended due to quake-related damage.
Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said earlier that the government had declared a state of national disaster to respond to the impact of the earthquake.
As it was reported, the earthquake occurred at 12:34:28 UTC at a depth of 110.3 kilometers, with its epicenter at 4.844°N, 76.242°W, about 5 kilometers south of San José del Palmar, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).