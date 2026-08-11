At least 132 dead, over 570 injured after M7.4 quake strikes Colombia

According to the preliminary report, 32 cities across the country have been seriously affected, while five departmental capitals - Pereira, Cali, Quibdo, Manizales and Armenia - remain under red alert. Pereira reported 60 deaths, followed by Cali with 15, Quibdo with eight and Manizales with four, the report said.

A total of 86 buildings had collapsed, while operations at seven airports had been suspended due to quake-related damage.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said earlier that the government had declared a state of national disaster to respond to the impact of the earthquake.

As it was reported, the earthquake occurred at 12:34:28 UTC at a depth of 110.3 kilometers, with its epicenter at 4.844°N, 76.242°W, about 5 kilometers south of San José del Palmar, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).