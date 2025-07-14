EN
    Kazakh President congratulates France on Bastille Day

    10:10, 14 July 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of France Emmanuel Macron on the national holiday, Bastille Day, observed on July 14, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said France is a respected member of the international community that has achieved significant success in the political, socio-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, and wished the friendly French people further prosperity.

    The President noted strategic relations between Kazakhstan and France and highly appreciated Emmanuel Macron’s contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on the occasion of Mongolia's National Day (Naadam Day).

