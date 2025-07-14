Kazakh President congratulates France on Bastille Day

In his congratulatory telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said France is a respected member of the international community that has achieved significant success in the political, socio-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, and wished the friendly French people further prosperity.

The President noted strategic relations between Kazakhstan and France and highly appreciated Emmanuel Macron’s contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on the occasion of Mongolia's National Day (Naadam Day).