    Kazakh President congratulates Mongolia on Naadam Holiday

    10:05, 11 July 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on the occasion of Mongolia's National Day (Naadam Day), Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State wished the people of Mongolia well-being and prosperity noting that the holiday with a rich history celebrates values of kindness and charity.

    The President expressed confidence that friendly relations between the two countries, based on mutual respect and strategic partnership, will further strengthen for the benefits of the two nations.

    Earlier it was reported that President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh is to pay a visit to Kazakhstan next year. 

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
