Kazakh President congratulates Egyptian counterpart on Revolution Day

In his message, Tokayev congratulated El-Sisi and the people of Egypt on the national holiday and expressed confidence that the two countries would continue to strengthen their bilateral relations.

The bilateral relations, based on the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to develop for the benefit of our two peoples, Tokayev wrote.

The Kazakhstani president also wished El-Sisi success in his responsible activity and extended his wishes for well-being and prosperity to the people of Egypt.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a congratulatory message to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of Belgium’s National Day.